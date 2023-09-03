Kelly (elbow) allowed one walk and struck out two over one inning for Single-A Salem on Friday, MLB.com reports.
Kelly kicked off a rehab assignment. The right-hander has not pithed since April when he underwent an elbow procedure. The Red Sox are hoping to have Kelly back in the majors before the end of the season.
