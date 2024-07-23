Kelly allowed two runs (one earned) on one hit while striking out three over two innings in Monday's 9-8 extra-innings loss to Colorado.

Kelly breezed through the ninth inning of a tie game but gave up a game-tying home run in the bottom of the 10th. It was the fourth lead Boston's bullpen has blown during its road trip to begin the second half -- the 'pen went onto blow a fifth lead in 12th inning when the Rockies walked it off. Kelly has pitched well, but he's been forced into higher leverage spots with two late-game options injured and closer Kenley Jansen not making the trip due to a pre-existing heart condition that gets exacerbated by high altitude.