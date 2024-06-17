Kelly struck out two over a scoreless inning and stranded three runners in Sunday's 9-3 win over the Yankees.

For the second time in the series, Kelly was a Yankee stopper. After retiring all six batters faced Friday, the right-hander entered Sunday's contest with the bases loaded and none out in a one-run game. He struck out the first two batters before getting a line out to center field. Kelly was facing the bottom third of New York's lineup, but the Houdini escape act was no less impressive. He's struck out 12 over 7.1 innings since being called up from Triple-A Worcester.