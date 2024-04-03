Kelly (oblique) has made two relief appearances for Triple-A Worcester since the start of the International League season, tossing two scoreless innings while striking out one and allowing zero hits and two walks.

Before he was optioned to Triple-A at the conclusion of spring training, Kelly didn't make any Grapefruit League appearances for Boston after March 2 while he dealt with a sore left oblique. The issue wasn't significant enough to force Kelly to Worcester's 7-day IL to begin the season, so he'll look to string together some quality appearances for the Triple-A club with the hope of earning a call back to Boston.