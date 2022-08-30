Kelly allowed one hit and struck out two over a scoreless inning in Monday's 4-2 loss to the Twins.

Kelly, who was part of a bullpen shakeup following a blowout loss Sunday, made his MLB debut Monday. The 27-year-old Kelly and Kaleb Ort were called up, while Austin Davis and Hirokazu Sawamura were DFA'd. The bullpen has been a mess all season, and general manager Chaim Bloom needs to address it during the offseason. For now, the Red Sox are hopeful Kelly, who had a 2.72 ERA for Triple-A Worcester, could become a discovery like John Schreiber, a 28-year-old with a 2.22 for Boston in 2022.