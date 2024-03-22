Watch Now:

The Red Sox optioned Kelly (oblique) to Triple-A Worcester on Friday, Chris Cotillo of The Springfield Republican reports.

Kelly will miss the cut for Boston's bullpen after missing most of March due to a left oblique injury. Kelly failed to pitch as scheduled in Friday's Grapefruit League game against Toronto, but he should be healthy to begin the minor-league season and could quickly rejoin the Red Sox if he starts the year hot.

