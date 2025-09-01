The Red Sox recalled Kelly from Triple-A Worcester on Monday, Tim Healey of The Boston Globe reports.

Kelly will be back with the Red Sox for the first time since late June, as he had been on the shelf throughout July with an oblique injury before being activated and optioned to Worcester on Aug. 2. Since getting reinstated from the IL, Kelly had posted a meager 5.56 ERA and 1.32 WHIP in 11.1 innings out of the Worcester bullpen, so he'll likely be ticketed for low-leverage relief work with Boston.