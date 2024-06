Kelly allowed a hit over 2.2 shutout innings as the opener during Sunday's win over the Reds. He struck out three batters.

Boston used eight pitches in the victory and Kelly set the tone early with a strong performance. He's given up just one run over his last 11.2 innings, lowering his season ERA to 1.59 through 28.1 frames. Kelly is 2-1 with four holds this season.