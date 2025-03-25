Manager Alex Cora announced that Kelly has made the Opening Day roster Tuesday, Ian Browne of MLB.com reports.

Kelly allowed two earned runs on four hits and a walk with eight strikeouts across 7.2 innings in his seven appearances during spring training. The righty began the 2024 season well, posting a 1.53 ERA across his first 29.1 innings. However, he had a 6.59 ERA across his next 27.1 innings, which resulted in him being optioned to Triple-A Worcester in September. He will look to use his spring training as jumping point to recapture what he had in the first half of 2024.