Kelly is scheduled to start Sunday's game against the White Sox in what's expected to be a bullpen day.

Unless they bring aboard another pitcher from Triple-A Worcester to serve as a bulk reliever, the Red Sox look set to lean on a number of arms for the series finale in Chicago once Kelly exits the game. Kelly recorded one out in Saturday's 6-1 loss and hasn't exceeded three innings in any of his 20 appearances this season between the majors and Triple-A, so he shouldn't be expected to work more than once through the batting order in his first big-league start. Brennan Bernardino, Justin Slaten and Cam Booser are all available on at least two days' rest and should be capable of giving the Red Sox two-plus innings out of the bullpen, if needed.