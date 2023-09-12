Kelly will move his rehab assignment from High-A Salem to Double-A Portland on Wednesday, Gabrielle Starr of the Boston Herald reports.

Kelly began the assignment with Salem on Sept. 1 and gave up three earned runs on three hits and five walks while striking out three over two innings across his three appearances. Though he needs more time to regain command coming off an elbow procedure that he underwent in April, Kelly showed enough during his time at Salem to get bumped up to Double-A. He'll eventually move his rehab assignment to Triple-A Worcester before likely making his return from Boston's 60-day injured list at some point later this month.