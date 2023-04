Kelly (elbow) said Thursday that he will be sidelined for four months, Gabrielle Starr of the Boston Herald reports.

Kelly is scheduled to undergo surgery to repair the ulnar nerve in his right elbow, but he will reportedly be a "full go" once four months have passed following the procedure. If the Red Sox are in a position to make the postseason by then, Kelly could make a return to the bullpen. Otherwise, the team could decide to shelf him for the season and give him more time to recover.