Kelly's stuff has ticked up in recent seasons and he is a contender to win a full-time role in Boston's bullpen this season, MLB Pipeline reports.

Kelly was a journeyman reliever earlier in his minor-league career. He gained fastball velocity during the off year in 2020 and came back racking up the strikeouts in 2021 and 2022, culminating with him fanning 72 batters (34.4 percent) in 49.2 innings at Triple-A Worcester before earning his MLB debut last season. In addition to his mid-90s fastball, Kelly sports a plus changeup that has similar movement characteristics to Devin Williams' famous "airbender" changeup. Kelly probably won't get saves as a rookie, but he could offer value in leagues where relievers who post good ratios and strikeouts are useful.