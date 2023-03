Red Sox manager Alex Cora met with Kelly to inform him he's won a spot on the Opening Day roster, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.

Kelly was solid in his cup of coffee with Boston in 2023 with a 3.95 ERA over 13 appearances and 13.2 innings, and he's done a nice job this spring with a 3.38 ERA in his eight innings of work in Florida. The 28-year-old right-hander will be a middle-innings option for the Red Sox to open the 2023 campaign.