Red Sox's Zack Littell: Traded to Boston
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Littell was acquired by the Red Sox from the Rangers on Friday in exchange for cash considerations, Kennedi Landry of MLB.com reports.
Littell has posted a 2.25 ERA and 16:2 K:BB over 12 innings this season at the Triple-A level. He'll report to Triple-A Worcester for now but could get a look with the big club before long.
