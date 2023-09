The Red Sox optioned Weiss to Triple-A Worcester on Saturday, Gabrielle Starr of the Boston Herald reports.

Weiss has performed well since being recalled from Triple-A on Sept. 9, allowing just two runs over 8.2 innings while striking out eight batters and walking four. However, the return of Kenley Jansen (illness) will force Weiss back to Worcester for the final days of the minor-league season.