Reds' Adam Duvall: Awakening from early-season slumber

Duvall doubled twice as part of three-hit night in the Reds' 10-4 victory over the Brewers on Monday. He scored once and drove in a run across five plate appearances.

Four of Duvall's seven extra-base hits on the season have come in the last two games, offering optimism for fantasy owners in shallower mixed leagues who might have thought about cutting the outfielder amid his rough start to 2018. Duvall is worth keeping active for the moment now that his bat is beginning to heat up, but his long-term outlook is still somewhat muddled. Jesse Winker (shoulder) could be ready to reenter the lineup Tuesday and Scott Schebler (elbow) is rapidly closing in on a return from the 10-day disabled list, which may soon result in Duvall losing out on a couple starts per week.