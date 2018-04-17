Reds' Adam Duvall: Awakening from early-season slumber
Duvall doubled twice as part of three-hit night in the Reds' 10-4 victory over the Brewers on Monday. He scored once and drove in a run across five plate appearances.
Four of Duvall's seven extra-base hits on the season have come in the last two games, offering optimism for fantasy owners in shallower mixed leagues who might have thought about cutting the outfielder amid his rough start to 2018. Duvall is worth keeping active for the moment now that his bat is beginning to heat up, but his long-term outlook is still somewhat muddled. Jesse Winker (shoulder) could be ready to reenter the lineup Tuesday and Scott Schebler (elbow) is rapidly closing in on a return from the 10-day disabled list, which may soon result in Duvall losing out on a couple starts per week.
More News
-
Waivers: Lopez, Smith emerging
Looking to make an impact add? A few showed their upside Monday and are worth adding.
-
Bullpen: Giles, Holland on the rocks?
Are Ken Giles, Alex Colome and Greg Holland already in hot water? Scott White looks at six...
-
Week 4 two-start pitcher rankings
Mike Foltynewicz looks like a must with two-starts, but who else does Scott White like in Week...
-
Waivers: Buying Bartolo
Bartolo Colon was phenomenal on Sunday, should you add him?
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 4
Losing Josh Donaldson doesn't sting as badly if you have his replacement, says our Scott White,...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Sit Harper
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts tells you who to sit and start