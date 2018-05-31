Reds' Adam Duvall: Bashes grand slam

Duvall went 1-for-5 with a grand slam in Wednesday's win over the Diamondbacks.

The homer was a pivotal one, as it erased a 4-0 deficit in the eventual 7-4 victory for Cincinnati. The power and run production are still there, as his 10 homers and 32 RBI put him about on line for another 30-home run, 100-RBI campaign, but he's been struggling otherwise. The 29-year-old is striking out at a 27 percent clip and is slashing just .181/.270/.401.

More News
Our Latest Stories