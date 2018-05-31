Reds' Adam Duvall: Bashes grand slam
Duvall went 1-for-5 with a grand slam in Wednesday's win over the Diamondbacks.
The homer was a pivotal one, as it erased a 4-0 deficit in the eventual 7-4 victory for Cincinnati. The power and run production are still there, as his 10 homers and 32 RBI put him about on line for another 30-home run, 100-RBI campaign, but he's been struggling otherwise. The 29-year-old is striking out at a 27 percent clip and is slashing just .181/.270/.401.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
10 eye-opening prospect performances
Chris Towers dives into the minor-league leaders to find what Fantasy players need to know...
-
Waivers: Snag Duffy, Nimmo
We've talked a lot about Brandon Nimmo and Danny Duffy the past week, but this may be your...
-
Podcast: Need some pitching?
Do you have Bieber fever or need some saves? Check out this episode of the Fantasy Baseball...
-
Still waiting on six breakouts?
Heath Cummings looks at the breakouts from the beginning of the year who still haven't done...
-
Waivers: Bieber gets a chance
The Indians are about to unveil an intriguing arm in their ongoing search for a fifth starter....
-
Fantasy Baseball trades: Back Bumgarner
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart