Reds' Adam Duvall: Breaks out of slump against Braves
Duvall went 1-for-3 with a two-run double, a run and two walks in Cincinnati's 10-4 win over Atlanta on Monday.
Duvall was able to snap a 1-for-15 skid with the run-scoring double, a welcome sight in the midst of what has been a rough start for the outfielder. He's still slashing just .178/.238/.370 but Duvall is coming off back-to-back 30-homer seasons, so hopefully this was a sign he's getting back to that form.
