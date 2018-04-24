Reds' Adam Duvall: Breaks out of slump against Braves

Duvall went 1-for-3 with a two-run double, a run and two walks in Cincinnati's 10-4 win over Atlanta on Monday.

Duvall was able to snap a 1-for-15 skid with the run-scoring double, a welcome sight in the midst of what has been a rough start for the outfielder. He's still slashing just .178/.238/.370 but Duvall is coming off back-to-back 30-homer seasons, so hopefully this was a sign he's getting back to that form.