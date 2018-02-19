Reds' Adam Duvall: Could sit more in four-man OF rotation
Duvall could spend more time on the bench in 2018 now that the Reds plan to employ a four-man rotation in the outfield, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports.
The biggest wild card in this situation was outfield prospect Jesse Winker, but he seemingly solidified his roster spot after a strong showing at the tail-end of 2017. This means that Duvall will need to split time in the corner outfield spots with Winker and Scott Schebler. If there's one thing going for Duvall, it's that he is an imminent power threat thanks to back-to-back 30 home run seasons. His strikeout rate remains lofty, however, so he could ride the pine a bit more if he gets into a slump at the plate.
