Reds' Adam Duvall: Crushed walkoff homer Wednesday

Duvall hit a walkoff homer in his only at-bat Wednesday against the Mets.

Duvall entered the game in the ninth inning as part of a double switch and ended things in the bottom of the 10th with what was the first walkoff blast of his career. Hopefully this will help get the 29-year-old going at the plate, as he's hitting just .176/.261/.395 through 36 games to start the season, though he does have six homers.