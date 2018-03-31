Reds' Adam Duvall: Drives in three in loss

Duvall went 1-for-4 with a home run, three RBI and a run scored Saturday against the Nationals.

After sitting on the bench on Opening Day, Duvall batted sixth and played left field Saturday. He knocked in Eugenio Suarez with a sixth-inning sacrifice fly and added a two-run homer off of Matt Grace in the eighth inning, bringing the Reds to within four. The Reds are likely to rotate four outfielders through three spots, and the exact playing-time breakdown is not yet clear.