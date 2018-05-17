Reds' Adam Duvall: Drives in three Wednesday

Duvall went 2-for-4 with a three-run home run in Wednesday's win over the Giants.

Duvall's three-run blast helped the Reds run out to a four-run first inning, giving them a lead they wouldn't relinquish in the 6-3 win. The 29-year-old is still batting a meager .191, but he may slowly be starting to break out of his season-long slump. He has three multi-hit efforts in the last five games, and has gone deep twice with six RBI over the last three.