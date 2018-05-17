Reds' Adam Duvall: Drives in three Wednesday
Duvall went 2-for-4 with a three-run home run in Wednesday's win over the Giants.
Duvall's three-run blast helped the Reds run out to a four-run first inning, giving them a lead they wouldn't relinquish in the 6-3 win. The 29-year-old is still batting a meager .191, but he may slowly be starting to break out of his season-long slump. He has three multi-hit efforts in the last five games, and has gone deep twice with six RBI over the last three.
More News
-
Podcast: Barria or Lyles?
Have Jaime Barria and Jordan Lyles joined the mixed league discussion? Which pitchers should...
-
Let's make a trade
Getting an informed second opinion on a trade? Priceless. Chris Towers shares his takes on...
-
Waivers: Lyles earns our attention
Heath Cummings said presumed journeyman Jordan Lyles did enough on Tuesday to warrant atte...
-
Corbin's velocity concerning?
Patrick Corbin standout start to the season obscures a surprising decline in velocity. Chris...
-
Options for Cano owners
Robinson Cano is going to miss most of the rest of the season. Who should you add to replace...
-
Podcast: Fun with advanced stats
After we discuss Andrew Heaney, Patrick Corbin and the rest of Monday’s standouts we take a...