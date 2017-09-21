Reds' Adam Duvall: Gets breather Thursday
Duvall is not in the lineup for Thursday's game against the Cardinals, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports.
Duvall is 0-for-12 with six strikeouts over his previous four starts, so he'll head to the bench for Thursday's series finale to clear his head. In his place, the Reds will send out an outfield of Jesse Winker, Phillip Ervin and Scott Schebler (from left to right).
