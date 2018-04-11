Reds' Adam Duvall: Gets day off Wednesday

Duvall is not in the lineup Wednesday against the Phillies.

Jesse Winker and Phillip Ervin will man the outfield corners. Duvall is off to a very slow start this season, hitting .111/.154/.306 through 10 games. Some of that line can be attributed to a .105 BABIP, but he's also striking out 41 percent of the time.

