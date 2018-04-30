Reds' Adam Duvall: Goes deep and steals base Sunday
Duvall went 1-for-5 with a solo home run, two RBI, a run scored and a stolen base Sunday against the Twins.
Duvall hit his fourth home run of the season in the seventh inning to provide the finishing touches to the Reds 8-2 win. It was his first home run since April 15, though he had shown signs of breaking out of his season-long slump with three doubles over his past two games. An asset nearly entire due to his power production, Duvall has slugged just .385 through 96 at-bats this season. Some patience is warranted in most leagues, however, as he has slugged .480 and .495 respectively over his past two seasons.
