Reds' Adam Duvall: Goes deep in consecutive games
Duvall went 1-for-4 with a two-run homer in Sunday's loss to the Brewers.
Duvall homered for the second consecutive contest, giving him 60 long balls since the start of last season. The soon-to-be 29-year-old took a while to get regular playing time in the majors, but always showed the capability to produce elite power at every level. Duvall's inclusion in the trade has already more than justified Cincinnati's 2015 decision to deal starter Mike Leake to the Giants.
