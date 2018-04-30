Reds' Adam Duvall: Heads to bench Monday

Duvall is not in the lineup for Monday's game against the Brewers.

Duvall will head to the bench for what appears to be a regular day off after starting each of the previous seven games in left field and going just 5-for-26 (.192) over that stretch. Jesse Winker will start in left field and hit leadoff in his stead.

