Reds' Adam Duvall: Heads to bench Monday
Duvall is not in the lineup for Monday's game against the Brewers.
Duvall will head to the bench for what appears to be a regular day off after starting each of the previous seven games in left field and going just 5-for-26 (.192) over that stretch. Jesse Winker will start in left field and hit leadoff in his stead.
