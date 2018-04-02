Reds' Adam Duvall: Heads to bench Monday
Duvall is not in the lineup for Monday's game against the Cubs.
After starting the previous two games, Duvall will head to the bench Monday as manager Bryan Price continues to rotate his outfielders around. In his place, Jesse Winker will start in left field and occupy the leadoff spot.
