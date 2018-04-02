Reds' Adam Duvall: Heads to bench Monday

Duvall is not in the lineup for Monday's game against the Cubs.

After starting the previous two games, Duvall will head to the bench Monday as manager Bryan Price continues to rotate his outfielders around. In his place, Jesse Winker will start in left field and occupy the leadoff spot.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories