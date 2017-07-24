Reds' Adam Duvall: Hits bench Monday

Duvall is not in the lineup Monday against the Indians.

Duvall started the past 14 games, but he's batting just .214 with 20 strikeouts in that span. He'll hit the bench for a night off, allowing Patrick Kivlehan to log a start in left field for the evening.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast