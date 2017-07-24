Reds' Adam Duvall: Hits bench Monday
Duvall is not in the lineup Monday against the Indians.
Duvall started the past 14 games, but he's batting just .214 with 20 strikeouts in that span. He'll hit the bench for a night off, allowing Patrick Kivlehan to log a start in left field for the evening.
More News
-
Reds' Adam Duvall: Smacks 20th homer in road win•
-
Reds' Adam Duvall: Sits out Wednesday•
-
Reds' Adam Duvall: Blasts 19th homer of 2017 on Friday•
-
Reds' Adam Duvall: Hits 18th homer, keeps lifting average•
-
Reds' Adam Duvall: Cranks 17th homer Tuesday•
-
Reds' Adam Duvall: Delivers solo bomb in Sunday's loss•
-
Take a chance on Devers' upside
Rafael Devers has all the tools to take advantage of baseball's power surge. Heath Cummings...
-
Devers a can't-miss add?
The Red Sox are looking to fill their third-base void from within, as they called up top prospect...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 17
There are plenty of intriguing two-start options in Fantasy Week 17 (July 24-30), according...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 17
After a skimpy week for sleeper hitters, Scott White has more than he can fit into a list of...
-
Corbin, Polanco still underowned
This isn't the most surprising list of names ever put together, but Chris Towers has five established...
-
Don't give up on these 12
With nearly two-thirds of the season in the books, you're probably thinking players are who...