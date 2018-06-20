Reds' Adam Duvall: Hits bench Wednesday
Duvall is not starting Wednesday against the Tigers.
Despite going 3-for-4 with a walk and a pair of run-scoring doubles in Tuesday's series-opening win, Duvall will hit the bench for Wednesday's series finale. Jesse Winker and Scott Schebler will man the corner outfield spots in this one.
