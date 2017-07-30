Reds' Adam Duvall: Hits solo shot in loss to Marlins

Duvall went 1-for-4 with a solo home run during Saturday's loss to Miami.

This was the third homer in four games for Duvall, so the slugger appears to be kick-starting another power outburst. He's had a number of real droughts this season and inconsistency is part in parcel to his game. Duvall still sports a rock-solid .269/.321/.535 slash line with 23 homers, 71 RBI, five stolen bases and 52 runs for the campaign.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast