Reds' Adam Duvall: Hits solo shot in loss to Marlins

Duvall went 1-for-4 with a solo home run during Saturday's loss to Miami.

This was the third homer in four games for Duvall, so the slugger appears to be kick-starting another power outburst. He's had a number of real droughts this season and inconsistency is part in parcel to his game. Duvall still sports a rock-solid .269/.321/.535 slash line with 23 homers, 71 RBI, five stolen bases and 52 runs for the campaign.