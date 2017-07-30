Reds' Adam Duvall: Hits solo shot in loss to Marlins
Duvall went 1-for-4 with a solo home run during Saturday's loss to Miami.
This was the third homer in four games for Duvall, so the slugger appears to be kick-starting another power outburst. He's had a number of real droughts this season and inconsistency is part in parcel to his game. Duvall still sports a rock-solid .269/.321/.535 slash line with 23 homers, 71 RBI, five stolen bases and 52 runs for the campaign.
