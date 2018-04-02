Reds' Adam Duvall: Late addition to lineup

Duvall will start in left field and hit sixth Monday against the Cubs.

Duvall was initially expected to open Monday's contest on the bench, but a spot in the lineup opened up after Scott Schebler was scratched with elbow soreness. The 29-year-old is 2-for-9 (.222) with four RBI through three games (two starts) this season.

