Reds' Adam Duvall: Launches ninth homer Friday
Duvall went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Friday's 8-1 loss to the Cubs.
His fifth-inning shot, Duvall's ninth homer of the season, ruined the Cubs' shutout bid but otherwise didn't make much difference. The slugger now has three home runs in the last four games, and his .313 (10-for-32) batting average over his last 11 contests is a vast improvement on his .194 mark for the year.
