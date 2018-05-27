Reds' Adam Duvall: Not in lineup Sunday

Duvall is not in the lineup Sunday against the Rockies.

Duvall is hitless in his last 19 at-bats and will be given the afternoon off against German Marquez and the Rockies. The left fielder will look to reset prior to Monday's game against the Diamondbacks. Jesse Winker draws the start in his stead.

