Reds' Adam Duvall: Not in lineup Sunday

Duvall is not in the lineup Sunday against the Cardinals.

Duvall will make his way to the bench for the first time since April 11. The left fielder pieced together a four-game hit streak last week but is now just 1-for-15 in his last four starts. He'll be replaced by Jesse Winker in left field.

