Reds' Adam Duvall: Not in Monday's lineup

Duvall is not in the lineup for Monday's game against the Braves.

Duvall is riding a six-game hitting streak, but with him also hitting just .185 against right-handers this season, he will be held out Monday against stingy righty Mike Foltynewicz. Jesse Winker will man left field for the Reds in Duvall's place.

More News
Our Latest Stories