Reds' Adam Duvall: Not in Saturday's lineup

Duvall is out of the lineup against the Cubs on Saturday, Bobby Nightengale of the Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Duvall will take a seat following three straight starts as Jesse Winker, Billy Hamilton and Scott Schebler man the outfield. Across 31 games since the beginning of June, Duvall is hitting .247 with a .707 OPS.

