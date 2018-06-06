Reds' Adam Duvall: Not in Wednesday's lineup

Duvall is out of the lineup against Colorado on Wednesday.

Duvall will hit the pine while Jesse Winker gets another start in the outfield with right-hander Jon Gray on the mound for the Rockies. Over the course of 60 games this year, Duvall is hitting .183/.266/.387 with 10 home runs and 33 RBI.

More News
Our Latest Stories