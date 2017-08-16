Play

Reds' Adam Duvall: Not in Wednesday's lineup

Duvall is out of the lineup against the Cubs on Wednesday.

Duvall receives a rare day off after 21 straight starts, slashing .224/.287/.529 with seven home runs and 16 RBI during that span. In his place, Scooter Gennett moves to left while Jose Peraza draws a start at second base.

