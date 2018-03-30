Reds' Adam Duvall: Not starting Opening Day
Duvall is not in the lineup for Friday's game against the Nationals.
The right-handed Duvall is likely to sit against against tough righties, and Friday's opposing pitcher Max Scherzer is perhaps the toughest of them all. Duvall had a fairly significant platoon split last season, posting a 134 wRC+ against lefties but a 86 wRC+ against righties. He's a good enough hitter that he certainly won't sit against all righties, but the Reds will want to get lefties Scott Schebler and Jesse Winker into the lineup regularly. The playing time battle here will be one to watch in the opening weeks of the season.
More News
-
Waivers: Jose Martinez top option
Heath Cummings takes a look at Opening Day and who you need to look at on the waiver wire.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 2
Which bats are worth using off the waiver wire in Week 2? Scott White gives you his favori...
-
Week 2 two-start pitcher rankings
A full-length second week introduces two-start pitchers to the equation. Our Scott White ranks...
-
Podcast: Players to keep an eye on
Looking to do some scouting? We’ll tell you which players to keep an eye on in the first few...
-
Holland a top-10 closer for Cardinals
Greg Holland has a job again, and Scott White says that's a great thing for Fantasy Baseba...
-
Perez replacement options
Join our Fantasy baseball crew as they get ready for the start of the season, live!