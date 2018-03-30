Reds' Adam Duvall: Not starting Opening Day

Duvall is not in the lineup for Friday's game against the Nationals.

The right-handed Duvall is likely to sit against against tough righties, and Friday's opposing pitcher Max Scherzer is perhaps the toughest of them all. Duvall had a fairly significant platoon split last season, posting a 134 wRC+ against lefties but a 86 wRC+ against righties. He's a good enough hitter that he certainly won't sit against all righties, but the Reds will want to get lefties Scott Schebler and Jesse Winker into the lineup regularly. The playing time battle here will be one to watch in the opening weeks of the season.