Reds' Adam Duvall: Not starting Wednesday
Duvall is not in the lineup Wednesday against the Pirates.
Duvall is hitting just .183 on the season, though his nine homers have salvaged some of his fantasy value. His batting average has been hit hard by his .194 BABIP, and there's little reason to believe he deserves such a low figure. His hard contact rate is up to 40.2 percent after sitting at 31.8 percent for his career, and his groundball and flyball rates have hardly changed. He'll never be a high batting average guy, but his expected average sits at .243 according to Statcast, so there's reason to believe he'll turn things around. Jesse Winker starts in left field Wednesday.
