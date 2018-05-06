Reds' Adam Duvall: On the bench Sunday

Duvall is out of the lineup for Sunday's series finale against the Marlins.

Duvall's absence will break a streak of four consecutive games in the starting lineup, over which he's gone just 1-for-14 at the plate. His season hasn't gone much better, as the 29-year-old owns just a .611 OPS despite launching five home runs. He'll get a day off to hopefully hit the reset button, while Jesse Winker mans left field in his stead.