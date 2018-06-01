Reds' Adam Duvall: Out against righty

Duvall is out of Friday's lineup against the Padres.

He will head to the bench against righty Walker Lockett, with Jesse Winker starting in left field and leading off. Duvall is hitting .182/.238/.356 with five home runs and 41 strikeouts in 132 at-bats against righties this season.

