Reds' Adam Duvall: Out against righty
Duvall is out of Friday's lineup against the Dodgers.
While Duvall has only been out of the lineup three times in the last 17 games, it should not come as a surprise if he eventually starts sitting semi-regularly against right-handed pitchers. He has a career 108 wRC+ against southpaws (eight percent above average) and a 93 wRC+ against righties (seven percent below average), and Jesse Winker needs reps against righties and lefties alike. Winker is leading off and starting in left field against righty Kenta Maeda, and Duvall will likely be an option off the bench.
