Play

Reds' Adam Duvall: Out of Friday lineup

Duvall is not in the lineup against the Cubs on Friday, MLB.com's Mark Sheldon reports.

Duvall retreats to the bench after starting the past six games, while going .188/.364/.188 from the plate during that span. Jesse Winker will draw the start in left field in his stead.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast