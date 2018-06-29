Reds' Adam Duvall: Out of Friday's lineup
Duvall is not in the lineup against the Brewers on Friday.
Duvall will take a seat following three straight starts, including an 0-for-4 showing with a pair of strikeouts during Thursday's series opener. With right-hander Chase Anderson on the mound, Jesse Winker will man left field and bat sixth.
