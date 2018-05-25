Reds' Adam Duvall: Out of lineup Friday

Duvall is not in the lineup for Friday's game against the Rockies.

Duvall has eight strikeouts in 12 at-bats over his last three starts as his season-long struggles continue, with his slash line now at .177/.276/.399 in 181 plate appearances. Jesse Winker will once again start in left field and bat leadoff for Cincinnati.

