Reds' Adam Duvall: Rare first base start

Duvall is starting at first base Tuesday night in the Reds' game against the Royals, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports.

The Reds are taking advantage of interleague play to give Joey Votto a day at DH, allowing all four of the Reds' outfielders a chance to be in the field, and Duvall is the only one of the four with first base experience.

