Reds' Adam Duvall: Squares up pinch-hit blast
Duvall hit a two-run home run in a pinch-hit appearance in the eighth inning of Wednesday's loss to the Cubs.
Duvall didn't start Wednesday, but his two-run shot tied the game in the top of the eighth inning. He's now up to 28 homers, 83 RBI and 61 runs with a .262/.314/.530 slash line, which is a solid follow up to last season's breakout campaign. The slugger's also shown growth at the plate, as his OPS is 49 points higher than his 2016 mark.
